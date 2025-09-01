  • home icon
Surprising Bayley update following recent frustration on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 01, 2025 19:53 GMT
Bayley has been struggling as of late. [Image credit: WWE on X]
Bayley has been struggling as of late. [Image credit: WWE on X]

There has been an update regarding Bayley following her recent frustration on WWE RAW. The veteran has been seen in cryptic vignettes for the past weeks, and a major star is worried about her well-being.

Lyra Valkyria has made it known that she is concerned about the 36-year-old after she told the former champion to stay out of her life. Valkyria approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce backstage during tonight's show and asked if he had spoken to The Role Model.

Pearce informed Valkyria that while the former WWE Women's Champion said "some weird things," she sounded fine and would be back soon.

"I talked to Bayley. She sounded great, she said some weird things, but she will be back soon," said Pearce.
Lyra Valkyria was not satisfied with Pearce's answer and then demanded a match against either The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce then said Valkyria would be facing one of the members of The Judgment Day next week on WWE RAW.

Bayley tried to help Valkyria during her Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2025, but her interference backfired. Lynch successfully retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris and then helped Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the PLE.

