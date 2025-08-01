Surprising champions set to issue open challenge on WWE SmackDown

A surprising open challenge is scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show ahead of SummerSlam 2025 and will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.Legado del Fantasma's Berto and Angel will be defending their AAA Tag Team Championships tonight on SmackDown. The company announced ahead of tonight's show that the duo will be defending the titles in an open challenge. You can check out the announcement in the post below.&quot;TONIGHT on #SmackDown: Legado del Fantasma issue an @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Championship Open Challenge... who will answer the call? 👀&quot;Giulia is scheduled to defend her Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega tonight on WWE SmackDown. Damian Priest will also be in action against Aleister Black during this week's show. Cody Rhodes and John Cena are both scheduled to appear on SmackDown ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match this weekend at SummerSlam. Cena captured the title from Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.Vince Russo points out an issue with a major rivalry on WWE SmackDownVince Russo recently highlighted a major issue in the rivalry between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown.Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to earn a title match against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned why Stratton saved Cargill from the Secret Hervice ahead of their title match.&quot;In the past, I mean, if you're going to do something like this, how did we always do that in the, in the past, Mac? You know, listen, 'We got a match on SummerSlam, and I want your best. I want to make sure you're a 100% 'cause I don't want to have any other any excuses. So, from now till then, I'm going to have your back.' I mean you got an explanation. I don't know, I'm watching this and I'm like 'What?' They got a match coming up in a week. Why is Tiffany Stratton helping out Jade Cargill?&quot; Russo said. [17:49 onwards]You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises planned for the final episode of SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam later tonight.