Surprising Cody Rhodes WWE moment voted as match of the year for 2022

WWE fans have picked Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell as the best match of the year.

The American Nightmare made a triumphant return at WrestleMania earlier this year as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. The two superstars engaged in a brutal rivalry that saw them lock horns in three matches, with their final battle taking place inside the monstrous steel structure.

Cody Rhodes suffered from torn pectoral muscle before the match, but that didn't stop him from pushing The Architect to his limits. In the end, Rhodes picked up a grueling victory, following which he was forced to step away from in-ring action for months.

WWE's The Bump took to Twitter to confirm that the Hell in a Cell Match between Rhodes and Seth Rollins has been credited as the best in-ring bout of the year. Fans quickly responded to the announcement as they supported the top pick on the esteemed list.

Cody Rhodes opens up about WWE return

Cody Rhodes appeared live for the first time on this week's RAW since taking time off after the Hell in a Cell Match. The American Nightmare talked about achieving his dream and expressed gratitude for the reception he got at WrestleMania. He was quoted as saying:

"I truly did not know what to expect, I was overwhelmed. I am almost even overwhelmed talking about it now, it was all of these stories – what I had done while I was away, what my family had done for the company, what I had done in the first ten years that I was there. WWE being the house that built me, I needed a minute. And to hear The American Nightmare, it was again overwhelming and truly a moment that’s incredibly hard to top for me personally."

The former Intercontinental Champion added:

"It meant a great deal to me and my family. I'm glad that the WWE Universe and wrestling fans enjoyed it. I really needed that, I don’t think I ever told them I am blessed that I got it," noted Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has seemingly recovered from his injury and is now preparing for his highly-anticipated return. Many expect him to be one of the surprise entrants at Royal Rumble 2023, where he can set the tone for his title pursuit.

