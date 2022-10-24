Surprising favorites emerge - Updated betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel

Based on the latest betting odds, we might have some surprising victors at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

While it should come as no surprise that people like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are favored to win their matches next month, we do have a couple of surprising favorites that have recently emerged.

The following are the latest betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (c) (-5000)

Logan Paul (+1000)

Steel Cage Match:

Drew McIntyre (-150)

Karrion Kross (+110)

Six-Man Tag Match:

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) (-400)

Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (+250)

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar (-400)

Bobby Lashley (+250)

Singles Match

Braun Strowman (-700)

Omos (+400)

Drew McIntyre and The O.C. are surprisingly favored to win at WWE Crown Jewel next month

With Triple H going out of his way to protect Karrion Kross since his return to WWE in August, it's certainly surprising to see that Drew McIntyre is currently favored to win their steel cage match at Crown Jewel next month.

In recent months, The Judgment Day has been dominating Monday Night RAW with their numbers game, and we've seen major WWE Superstars like Edge and Rey Mysterio taken down by them as a result.

But a new threat to The Judgment Day's dominance has emerged as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are back together once again. The three are currently favored to defeat The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel next month.

One aspect of the new WWE regime will also be put to the test next month as Brock Lesnar will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley. Lesnar is currently favored to go over The All Mighty, which certainly feels like the WWE status quo of the Vince McMahon era.

If Triple H wants to make a statement next month, he could put Lashley over The Beast Incarnate. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of the latest betting odds for Crown Jewel? Are there any betting odds that you disagree with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

