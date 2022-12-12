Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has asked the company to give the fans what they want and book him for the Royal Rumble in January.

Masters is currently signed with NWA and wrestles under the name Chis Adonis. The Masterpiece signed with WWE in 2005. His finisher was known as "The Masterlock," and he would often dare wrestlers to try and break the hold in "The Masterlock Challenge."

Bobby Lashley was the superstar who eventually broke The Masterlock in 2007, and Masters was released from the company that same year. The 39-year-old returned in 2009, only to be released again in 2011. He has worked in the independent circuits since 2011 and signed with NWA last year.

The former bodybuilder recently took to Twitter to suggest that fans are clamoring for his return to the company next January at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"Give the people what they want @wwe #Royalrumble2023," tweeted Chris Masters.

Chris Masters on Triple H encouraging him in WWE

Chris Masters disclosed earlier this year that he was initially uncomfortable with his "Masterpiece" gimmick, and it was Triple H who gave him confidence.

Speaking with Bruce Pritchard on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, Masters said he lacked confidence in the gimmick when it was first pitched to him. He added that there was so much innovative stuff going on, and he was worried that his moveset would be too basic. He said that Triple H was the one who told him to stick it out.

"Sometimes I wasn’t sure. But, credit to Hunter. We came up with the full nelson. We did the Masterlock challenge. Not everybody was confident at first, but I think it was Hunter who told them to stick it out. We kept rolling it, pushing it on TV, doing the challenges, and building it. It ended up getting over," Masters said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Chris Masters would be a fun entrant to the Royal Rumble match next year, but it seems unlikely. It will be interesting to see the surprising returns WWE has in store for fans next January.

