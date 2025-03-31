  • home icon
  • Surprising new tag team revealed during WWE RAW

Surprising new tag team revealed during WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 31, 2025 21:08 GMT
This week
This week's RAW aired live from London [Image credit: WWE.com]

A new tag team was formed during this week's episode of WWE RAW. The promotion is currently on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41, culminating at The Show of Shows in a few weeks.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had a backstage conversation with Alpha Academy during this week's edition of the red brand. Otis and Chad Gable had just had a confrontation before Pearce showed up. Maxxine Dupri stated that she wanted to discuss opportunities in the tag team division, and Pearce thought she was referencing Otis and Tozawa.

However, Dupri noted that she was actually talking about herself and revealed that she and Natalya had some ideas. Pearce reacted by saying they would get together and talk about the ideas the two stars had later on.

"It is actually not just about Otis and Tozawa. I also wanted to discuss my career. Well, I've been talking to Natalya recently, and we have some ideas," she said.
The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo captured the titles for a third time by defeating Naomi and Bianca Belair last month on WWE RAW. However, Morgan and Rodriguez have not defended the titles since becoming champions.

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Natalya and Maxxine Dupri in the weeks ahead. Natalya has been avoiding Dupri on social media, but the two stars have now seemingly become a tag team.

