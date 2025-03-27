  • home icon
Surprising WWE name to face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, say veterans; it's not Solo Sikoa

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 27, 2025 13:05 GMT
Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu haven
Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu haven't been on the same page! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu seemingly stepped out of The Bloodline's shadow on WWE SmackDown and might enter his first WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Recently, Disco Inferno and Konnan commented on the possibility of Fatu facing Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 41.

Earlier this year, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman started to clash every week when The Monster Among Men was drafted to WWE SmackDown. However, the fans are still waiting for a clear result between the two, as the matches often end with shenanigans.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veterans commented on the six-man tag team match between the new Bloodline vs. LA Knight, Braun Strowman, and Jimmy Uso. Both spoke highly of the fact that WWE is setting up a match between Fatu and Strowman instead of Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

"They're setting up, obviously, Jacob [Fatu] and Braun [Strowman] for WrestleMania 41, and that's all that match [six-man tag team match on SmackDown] accomplishes, forwarding that angle," Inferno said. [From 01:17 to 01:25]

Konnan added:

"Anyways, what everybody wants to see is Fatu and Braun, right? I think that's a WrestleMania match." [From 04:02 to 04:07]
Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman already had two singles matches in WWE heading into WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga took matters into their own hands when Solo Sikoa went on a hiatus. They immediately targeted Braun Strowman, and The Samoan Werewolf proved his dominance against The Monster Among Men.

The two had a one-on-one contest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas, but the match ended in disqualification. Jacob Fatu made a shocking statement as he overpowered Strowman and brutally took him out. However, the feud didn't end, as Braun Strowman returned in a week and went after The Samoan Werewolf.

On the 21st March 2025 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the two met in a rematch. Unfortunately, it ended in a disqualification again when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked Braun Strowman. It'll be interesting to see which star Jacob Fatu will face at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
