Surprising WWE name should turn heel, says veteran, and go after Cody Rhodes

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:20 GMT
Cody Rhodes on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made a profound statement when he came face-to-face with John Cena on RAW. Dutch Mantell thinks Roman Reigns should turn heel and feud with The American Nightmare down the line.

Between 2023 and 2024, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes arguably had the biggest rivalry in the company's history, which elevated the product. Both stars have a win over each other at WrestleMania, and Dutch Mantell thinks there's more to explore in the storyline.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran manager said Roman Reigns should turn heel and feud with Cody Rhodes in the future. Mantell felt the two megastars had more to offer as rivals.

"I think they need to bring him [Roman Reigns] back to heel because him and Cody's got a long run," Mantell said. (From 40:55 to 41:03)
While it will be surprising to see The Original Tribal Chief again, it's not impossible. He turned babyface upon his return at SummerSlam 2024.

Cody Rhodes attacked John Cena on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes interrupted John Cena weeks before their showdown in Las Vegas at WrestleMania. They will lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena and Rhodes went all out and pulled all the stops when it came to insulting each other in London. Rhodes indirectly pointed out how John Cena was favored by Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, Cena talked about Rhodes' past association with All Elite Wrestling and how he failed to make a mark in his first run with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Things escalated when The American Nightmare reminded The Franchise Player that fans never questioned his in-ring abilities. Rhodes hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes to close the segment. It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Las Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Pratik Singh
