Surprising WWE Superstar the current favorite to become World Heavyweight Champion

The betting odds on who will be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion have been released and Seth Rollins is the favorite to win WWE's newest championship.

Triple H announced during the Backlash press conference that the tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion will start on the May 8th edition of WWE RAW. It will continue on WWE SmackDown next Friday until there are two finalists for Night of Champions.

BetOnline (H/T Ringside News) has released the initial betting odds for who will win the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins opens as the favorite at 1/2 odds, followed by Cody Rhodes at 8/5.

Here are the full initial betting odds:

Seth Rollins 1/2

Cody Rhodes 8/5

Kevin Owens 13/4

Sami Zayn 13/4

Drew McIntyre 4/1

Finn Balor 5/1

Gunther 5/1

Matt Riddle 8/1

Braun Strowman 9/1

Damian Priest 9/1

Bronson Reed 10/1 odds

Shinsuke Nakamura 14/1

Dominik Mysterio 20/1

Ricochet 20/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Randy Orton has the lowest odds to win the World Heavyweight Championship of those on the list. It's surprising to even see him on the list since there's no clear timetable for his return. It will almost be a year when he last wrestled for WWE and had underwent back surgery.

World Heavyweight Championship tournament to start on WWE RAW

Triple H announced that there will be a tournament to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. It will start on RAW this Monday with two Triple Threat Matches. The winners of those two contests will face each other in a Singles match to determine the first finalist.

The tournament will continue on SmackDown with two more Triple Threat Matches and the winners will battle it out to determine the other finalist. The two finalists then face off at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Triple H was not clear what would happen if a SmackDown superstar wins the tournament. However, it's presumed that the winner and new World Heavyweight Champion will be exclusive to RAW.

Who would you like to see win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Share your answer in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes