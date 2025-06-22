Surprising WWE team claims they can be just as “sick” as The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is arguably the most fearsome group in WWE. In a surprising social media update, Street Profit's Montez Ford shared an intense message challenging the mysterious faction's dominance.

The Uncle Howdy-led stable returned to WWE programming on the May 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Making their debut on the blue brand, The 'Sicks asserted their dominance over the promotion's tag team division as they attacked the Street Profits and Fraxiom during their championship clash. They also took out #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, the other two teams present at ringside during the bout.

Montez Ford recently took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself delivering an eerie promo addressing The Wyatt Sicks situation. He noted that the group had overshadowed the entire tag team division. He further stated that it was time for them to get back at the Wyatts. In the caption, the 35-year-old insinuated that they could be equally "sick."

"WYATTS AREN’T THE ONLY ONES THAT ARE SICK." he wrote.

You can check out the promo in the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran makes interesting claim about The Wyatt Sicks

Speaking in a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell made an interesting claim about The Wyatt Sicks' WWE future while addressing their inconsistent bookings thus far.

The former WWE manager pointed out that the group had not featured regularly on shows and even disappeared for months without any mention. He noted that the creative team had failed to get the group over with the fans in the long run. Mantell opined that doing anything with the faction would be of no use at the moment.

"That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back, and they do something else with them. Then they disappear. So, for the long term, trying to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with The Wyatt Sicks right now is an exercise in futility," Mantell said. [From 11:20 onwards]

You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

On their return to in-ring action, the team of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated the Motor City Machine Guns on the June 13 edition of SmackDown. It was also the faction's first match in 2025. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Uncle Howdy and Co.

