'Surreal' - Top WWE star has one-word reaction to beating Brock Lesnar twice in three months

A popular WWE Superstar has shared his thoughts on beating Brock Lesnar twice.

There aren't many superstars in the history of WWE who can boast that they've scored two victories over The Beast Incarnate. Cody Rhodes feuded with Lesnar earlier this year and scored two wins over him when all was said and done. Rhodes lost one match to Lesnar during the feud at Night of Champions.

On tonight's special episode of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare opened up about feuding with Lesnar. He had a single-word reaction to beating Lesnar on two occasions: 'Surreal.'

"I enjoyed my time because I was able to do something that is surreal, in the fact that I was able to beat Brock Lesnar not once, but twice. And to be able to win that rubber match at SummerSlam at Ford Field."

Lesnar lost to Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 and hasn't wrestled since then. With the WrestleMania 40 season approaching quickly, fans are hoping to see The Beast Incarnate back on WWE TV.

Lesnar is one of the most dominant stars in WWE history and is bound to receive a massive pop whenever he makes his long-anticipated return.

Are you excited for Lesnar's return to WWE TV?

