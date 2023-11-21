Suspended Kevin Owens seemingly reacts to Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series

As confirmed on RAW, Randy Orton will join the babyfaces at Survivor Series, and Kevin Owens posted an interesting throwback clip following the announcement.

As per the ongoing storyline, Kevin Owens is suspended from WWE TV after he disobeyed Nick Aldis' orders last week. Had KO been available to compete, he ideally would have been the fifth member of the babyface team in the men's Survivor Series match, which includes his good friends Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes.

Owens won't compete at the upcoming PLE, but he seems to have given his approval over Orton's long-awaited comeback. The Prizefighter posted an old clip from SmackDown in which Owens can be seen hilariously trying to mimic Randy Orton's gesture.

It's pretty evident that Kevin Owens, like many current performers, has a lot of respect for Randy Orton. KO sharing an adorable throwback moment makes it clear that Owens is confident about Orton helping his friends against Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Here's how Owens reacted to the Viper's return being announced:

Expand Tweet

How did WWE announce Randy Orton's comeback?

The top rivalry revolving around Survivor Series has been between Judgment Day and the biggest babyfaces in WWE. The alliance of the good guys, seemingly led by Cody Rhodes, has Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, and the angle focused on who would be the final member of the team.

While Judgment Day made a significant statement by convincing Drew McIntyre to join their cause, all eyes were on Cody Rhodes and his associates regarding who they could get on board.

CM Punk's name circulated online, but Randy was speculated to be the most likely candidate to fill the vacant Survivor Series spot as Cody hinted at bringing back an "old friend." The rumor came true this week following RAW's main event.

The show went off the air with Cody Rhodes revealing Randy Orton as the fifth member of their Survivor Series group, and the fan reactions, as expected, were quite positive.

Did WWE make the right decision with Orton? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.