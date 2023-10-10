"It may be time to call it a day" - WWE veteran mocks Michael Cole for a surprising line from RAW (Exclusive)

Michael Cole interviewed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on this week's RAW, and a line about the WWE veteran having "goosebumps" at Fastlane has seemingly surprised Vince Russo.

Rhodes and Uso pulled off a rather shocking win at Fastlane as they dethroned The Judgment Day to become the new undisputed tag team champions. While interviewing the newly-crowned champions on RAW, Cole mentioned that he had goosebumps when Cody and Jey won at the recent WWE PLE.

Vince Russo admitted that he laughed out loud when Cole made the admission. Russo, who spent some time with Cole in the WWE, was appalled by how easily his former co-worker got excited and quipped that it might be time for the seasoned commentator to retire.

Russo had the following to say on Legion of RAW:

"I just had a laugh when freaking Michael Cole literally said he had goosebumps when these guys won the tag team titles (laughs). Michael, if you're getting goosebumps over that? If Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso winning the tag team titles is giving you goosebumps, bro, it may be time to call it a day. Seriously, bro!" [25:00 – 25:30]

What happened on RAW with the new WWE tag team champions?

Fresh off their surprising win over The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso appeared in an in-ring interview segment to celebrate their title triumph.

After answering questions from Michael Cole, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted the proceedings and challenged the champs to a match, which eventually got booked as the episode's main event.

In their first championship defense, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated the former titleholders. Cody and Jey hit Owens with a double superkick, followed by a modified 1D to close out an entertaining RAW after Fastlane with a show of respect for their opponents after the match.

