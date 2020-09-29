RETRIBUTION were not on RAW last night after the members of the faction were reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. A few fans on Twitter rejoiced at the news, happy that the faction would not be on tv.

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR was disgusted with what he saw from this minority of fans and took to Twitter. T-BAR said that such fans who were happy at someone getting exposed to COVID-19 needed to reassess their morals:

If your response to the news that people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 was “Good” then you should probably reassess your morals as a human being. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 29, 2020

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett is not a fan of RETRIBUTION

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett was recently a guest on WrestlingINC Daily. During his appearance, he discussed RETRIBUTION. Bennett said that while he was a fan of many of them members of the faction, they face a tough task because of how they have been presented:

"But then they are just shooting themselves in the foot. They don't take little pieces and think them through. They don't think the fact that these guys want to destroy WWE, but we're going to give them a contract and sign them?

Bennett went on to say that he believed WWE are shooting themselves in the foot with this current storyline. He said that the names given to the RETRIBUTION members are ridiculous, he could still see the members getting over with fans but it would be very difficult to achieve that:

But they back themselves into a corner, and I hope they can find a way out of it, but they have an uphill battle with those names. Now names don't mean crap., They don't. I get it. If you're talented enough, you can overcome the name, but it's incredibly difficult. It's already an uphill battle, and on top of that, they're dealing with bad booking decisions on top of bad names. H/T: WrestlingINC

Although the RETRIBUTION storyline hasn't started very well, T-Bar is making quite an impact on wrestling Twitter. The members of the faction are very talented so let's hope WWE give them a good chance to show what they can do.