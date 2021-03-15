"If you aren't pretending, I respect you" - T-Bar comments on lack of fan support for his original gimmick

T-Bar has taken to Twitter to comment on what he feels is a lack of genuine support for his original WWE gimmick.

Originally known as Dominik Dijakovic during his time in NXT, T-BAR has undergone a complete name and character shift since joining the main roster and aligning with RETRIBUTION. However, the RAW Superstar has highlighted where he feels some fans are missing the mark when it comes to his original character.

Using a Dominik Dijakovic action figure as an example, T-Bar would explain how some fans who claim to miss the gimmick would not support the star by purchasing his merchandise.

Here's what T-Bar had to say on Twitter:

"People pretending that they love and miss this guy (Dominik Dijakovic), then not actually supporting him or buying any of his merch is such a typical and unfortunately expected indicator of how we got to the place where we are today."

He would follow up on the tweet a few hours later, clarifying his position on the issue further, saying:

"Lots of misinterpretation yesterday, so let’s rephrase and make it easier. A lot of people pretend to support something old, not because they like/liked it, but because they dislike something new. That’s who I have a problem with. If you aren’t pretending, I respect you."

Many fans were shocked at the rebranding of Dijakovic upon his arrival to the main roster, considering the positive attention he'd received in his run on NXT.

What's next for T-BAR and RETRIBUTION?

Since arriving on the main roster and causing considerable damage during WWE's stint in the Performance Center, RETRIBUTION has struggled to garner any major momentum in WWE. However, the group did experience a slight pick-up when it was revealed that Mustafa Ali was the leader behind the disruptive unit.

While individual members of RETRIBUTION have been unable to establish themselves as forces to be reckoned with, Ali has secured himself a championship shot against reigning United States Champion Riddle. Should Ali be successful in capturing the title from Riddle, it will be the first taste of gold RETRIBUTION will have had since their formation.

Would you like to see T-BAR or RETRIBUTION secure their first title in WWE? Let us know in the comments.