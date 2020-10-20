Create
T-BAR has a message for Bray Wyatt after RAW attack

T-BAR has a message for Bray Wyatt
T-BAR has a message for Bray Wyatt
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 20 Oct 2020, 10:16 IST
News
Tonight on RAW, RETRIBUTION came face to face with one of the most sinister entities in WWE history, Bray Wyatt. Soon after RETRIBUTION lost to The Hurt Business, Bray Wyatt appeared beside Ali, wearing the garb of The Fiend.

Wyatt proceeded to launch an attack on RETRIBUTION. Slapjack and MACE were disposed of quickly, followed by which Bray Wyatt hit T-BAR with a Sister Abigail. All this while, The Hurt Business was watching the attack from a safe distance. The Fiend stared at the stable following the attack, as Alexa Bliss appeared on the screen.

Soon after, T-BAR posted a tweet and threatened Bray Wyatt with consequences to what happened on RAW.

It won't be an easy task for RETRIBUTION to take down Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is one of the most menacing Superstars in all of WWE. He has proved on various occasions that he can withstand the harshest of punishments and get up in a jiffy. Wyatt and Alexa Bliss seem to be targeting RETRIBUTION now, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when all is said and done.

RETRIBUTION's end goal is the complete destruction of WWE, but tonight's loss to The Hurt Business and Wyatt's attack proved that they will have a hard time achieving said goal.

Published 20 Oct 2020, 10:16 IST
WWE Raw Retribution Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) Dominik Dijakovic
