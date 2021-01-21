T-Bar offers Randy Orton a spot in RETRIBUTION

On Monday Night RAW last week, Randy Orton was left burned and scarred after Alexa Bliss blasted him with a fireball. Little Miss Bliss has been going after The Viper ever since he burned The Fiend to a crisp at TLC.

Randy Orton thought he was finished with anything involving The Fiend, but Alexa Bliss has been out for revenge. After that horrific incident, Randy Orton appeared on Monday Night RAW this week in a hoodie and a mask. Orton said that he plans on burning everyone's WrestleMania dreams to ashes when he wins the Royal Rumble this year.

He's not done with The Fiend, or Bliss, yet. Still, it seems another group on RAW may have Randy Orton on their radar.

RETRIBUTION wants Randy Orton

In a strange turn of events, it seems that multi-time WWE Champion Randy Orton may be on the radar of RETRIBUTION. Mustafa Ali and Randy Orton have some serious history, as Orton was in a heated feud with Ali as the leader of RETRIBUTION was on his way to a WWE Championship match.

Still, they've noticed that someone has a legit gripe and, more importantly, someone else is wearing a weird mask. The only question is, if he were to join RETRIBUTION, what would be his name? Viper? Snake? Venom? Fang?

Orton plans on winning the Rumble, and is sure to meet some RETRIBUTION members there. Maybe they'll work things out in the match, or maybe Orton will take out his frustrations on T-Bar, Mace and the rest.