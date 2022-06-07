T-BAR posts five-word-tweet to seemingly express frustration over his current WWE position

T-BAR, aka Dominik Dijakovic, is not happy with his position in WWE. He is being used sparsely, and that too as an enhancement talent in most cases. In his latest tweet, he simply wrote five words, seemingly expressing his frustration over his position in WWE.

RETRIBUTION was supposed to be a big break for T-BAR as well as the other members Mustafa Ali, Reckoning, Slapjack, and Mace. Reckoning and Slapjack (Mia Yim and Shane Thorne) have since been released from the company, while Mace and Dijakovic have been floating aimlessly on RAW. Mustafa Ali recently returned as a babyface and lost his US Title feud against Theory.

T-BAR, who has appeared in the Main Event or 24/7 Championship segments on RAW, took to Twitter to seemingly express his frustration over his position in WWE. In a simple, five-word tweet, he said that all he needs is an opportunity:

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I just need an opportunity… I just need an opportunity…

Will T-BAR eventually get his time to shine?

One can only hope that WWE has a change of heart regarding Dominik Dijakovic. Even his former RETRIBUTION member MACE isn't used much and was predicted to be one of Max Dupri's recruits. However, it is unclear whether that angle will materialize.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

His association with RETRIBUTION doesn't help as they are now remembered as an unimpactful group that debuted during the pandemic with high hopes but had an underwhelming run.

A character change is the first major step that Dijakovic might need to see a career resurgence. Ultimately, it depends on whether WWE higher-ups view him as a superstar that they can use on RAW or SmackDown.

This is all speculation at this point. However, you can get updates on the superstar here.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far