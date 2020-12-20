T-BAR posts picture of RETRIBUTION with a sixth member

RETRIBUTION’s T-BAR has taken to social media to post a picture of Ricochet as a member of the faction. Despite several offers, the former WWE United States Champion has repeatedly refused to join RETRIBUTION in recent months.

Posting on Twitter, T-BAR made it clear that Ricochet is still in RETRIBUTION’s sights. The picture shows The One and Only as a member of the group alongside MACE, Mustafa Ali, RECKONING, SLAPJACK, and T-BAR.

The latest episode of RAW saw Ricochet lose a three-minute match against MACE. One week earlier, the high-flying Superstar joined forces with Dana Brooke to pick up a win over two RETRIBUTION members, SLAPJACK and RECKONING.

Ricochet has also lost singles matches against Mustafa Ali and SLAPJACK in recent weeks on RAW.

RETRIBUTION’s faction members

Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION in September 2020. Prior to that, five other members of the group had been given new identities after previously working in NXT.

MACE (Dio Maddin), Mustafa Ali, RECKONING (Mia Yim), SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne), and T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) all came through the NXT system. Another RETRIBUTION member, RETALIATION (Mercedes Martinez), debuted with the group but quickly left.