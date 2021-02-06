T-BAR reacts to latest Dominik Dijakovic action figure

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR had an interesting reaction to Ringside Collectibles' latest Dominik Dijakovic action figure.

Ringside Collectibles' latest line of action figures, dubbed "Series 119", is out for pre-orders, and features John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Lacey Evans, and Dominik Dijakovic. T-BAR noticed the same on Twitter, and reacted to it in his latest tweet.

T-BAR flat out stated that he has never heard of the guy. Later, T-BAR promoted the figure in his own unique manner by posting a link that takes fans to the Ringside Collectibles order page for the Dominik Dijakovic figure, and told fans not to pre-order the toy. Check out the tweets below:

DO NOT go to https://t.co/N80kuDI70e



DO NOT pre order this action figure.



If you do, this is a direct and heinous attack against #RETRIBUTION which we will not take lightly. https://t.co/hmOrIxkBZN — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 6, 2021

T-BAR doesn't want to have anything to do with his former self

Dominik Dijakovic made his way to WWE in 2017, and had a three-year stint on WWE NXT. He feuded with the likes of Keith Lee and The Velveteen Dream during his NXT run. In September 2020, Dijakovic was given a makeover and he was revealed as one of the members of RETRIBUTION, an unruly stable that had been wreaking havoc on WWE TV for a while at that point.

Ever since then, T-BAR and his RETRIBUTION stablemates have been appearing regularly on WWE RAW. The stable is currently feuding with The New Day on RAW. T-BAR has been a controversial figure on social media lately, and has had Twitter feuds with several wrestling personalities over the past few months. Judging by T-BAR's first reaction to the Dijakovic action figure, it looks like he has fully embraced his current persona, and there's no going back for him now.