T-BAR reacts to Mustafa Ali yelling at him on WWE RAW

T-BAR doesn't seem too thrilled with Mustafa Ali giving him a piece of his mind following RETRIBUTION's loss to The New Day on RAW earlier tonight.

RETRIBUTION's feud with The New Day continued on WWE RAW, as the two groups met in a Tag Team match. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston fought T-BAR and SLAPJACK, with Ali joining the announcers at ringside.

In the end, The New Day emerged victorious and headed to the ramp to celebrate their big win. Ali was furious at what had happened in the ring and decided to lash out at SLAPJACK and T-BAR over their loss. WWE posted a tweet soon after, highlighting the moment, and it seems like T-BAR isn't too happy with Ali's outburst.

Check out his reaction below:

Is T-BAR's tweet a sign of a possible internal conflict in RETRIBUTION?

Mustafa Ali has been leading RETRIBUTION for a while now, and the unruly stable has had quite a mixed run so far on RAW. RETRIBUTION kicked off a feud with The New Day a few weeks back, with T-BAR picking up a singles win over Xavier Woods on an episode of RAW back in January.

Unfortunately, T-BAR failed to put Woods and Kofi down tonight, but he seemingly wasn't expecting Ali to lash out at him in such a manner over the loss. T-BAR's tweet suggests that he isn't happy with Ali's words following the loss, and we could very well see him opening up more about the same very soon. T-BAR has always been vocal on Twitter, and hasn't shied away from expressing his opinions about fellow wrestlers.