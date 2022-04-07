T-Bar reveals why Retribution never went after top WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar T-Bar has taken to Twitter to reveal why his former stable Retribution never went after Randy Orton.

Led by Cruiserweight standout Mustafa Ali, Retribution also featured former NXT stars Mia Yim and Shane Thorne as Reckoning and Slapjack respectively. It also featured former RAW commentator Dio Maddin, referred to as Mace, who would continue to team with T-Bar after the disintegration of the stable until they were drafted to separate brands in the 2021 WWE Draft.

During their time on the main roster, Retribution targeted some big stars, including The Fiend Bray Wyatt on one occasion, with some less than desirable results for the group.

One star that they never set their sights on, though, was former WWE Champion Randy Orton, with The Viper avoiding the clutches of the rebel group. In a recent Twitter post, T-Bar explained exactly why this was, citing Orton's signature viciousness and an attack on Ric Flair as the main reason.

"One time we flickered the lights and he punted Ric Flair’s head off so we decided it was probably best to leave him alone," T-Bar said.

His former partner Mace then replied with a light-hearted response, confirming T-Bar's story.

"Can confirm. I was at the meeting," Mace responded.

Who was T-Bar before joining Retribution?

Prior to joining Mustafa Ali's group, T-Bar went by the name Dominik Dijakovic during NXT's black-and-gold era.

During his time on WWE's developmental brand, Dijakovic would challenge for the NXT North American Championship on a number of occasions, competing against the likes of Velveteen Dream, Roderick Strong, and Keith Lee for the title, but never capturing it.

He also spent time on the independent circuit as Donovan Dijak, wrestling for promotions like Ring Of Honor.

What do you think of T-Bar's comments? Did you enjoy his run with Retribution? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku