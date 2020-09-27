T-BAR reveals RETRIBUTION's inspiration

This past week on Monday Night RAW, mystery faction RETRIBUTION finally revealed their actual identities. One of the members of the faction is former NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic, who is now known as T-BAR. RETRIBUTION have been highly active on Twitter, taking several shots at WWE.

In his recent tweet, T-BAR has reacted to Eric Bischoff's negative comments on RETRIBUTION. He went on to mention that the President of WCW is an inspiration for the faction as they also aim to destroy WWE.

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage.

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

What's next for RETRIBUTION in WWE?

As revealed this week on RAW, the members of RETRIBUTION are - Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Dio Maddin, Mercedez Martinez, and Shane Thorne. The rebellious faction has officially signed with WWE but still plan to destroy the company. All three men of the faction got new ring names: T-BAR, Mace, and Slapjack, something which has been criticized by fans heavily.

As per the rumors, the company might be planning a massive Survivor Series match between RETRIBUTION and Team WWE. It remains to be seen what the faction plan to do tonight at Clash of Champions.