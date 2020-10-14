WWE legend Christian was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, the former WWE Champion and tag-team wrestling icon gave his thoughts on the current product including RETRIBUTION.

Christian opened up about RETRIBUTION and his thoughts on Mustafa Ali being revealed as their leader. The former WWE Champion said that he liked how Mustafa Ali had been revealed as the leader of the group before putting over Ali and what he brought to the table:

I know there was a lot of talk about the RETRIBUTION thing, but I really liked Ali being put in the forefront there. I’d like to see where that goes…I think he has a lot of untapped potential and we haven’t really had a chance to see the layers of his personality, and I think there’s a lot there. I’m interested to see how that unfolds and how he builds on it now that he has that opportunity. Everybody works for that opportunity, and he’s got it now. I’m hoping he can hit it out of the park on this. H/T:411Mania

One person who was happy with what Christian had to say was RETRIBUTION member T-BAR.

T-BAR took to Twitter to say that RETRIBUTION will not attack Christian in the future:

How Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION

Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION last week on RAW. Ali was facing MVP on RAW when the frustrated veteran asked Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to join him in the ring. As the trio were about to pummel Ali, RETRIBUTION hit the ringside area.

At first, it looked like we would see Ali join forces with Hurt Business to fend off RETRIBUTION. However, Ali soon revealed himself as the man leading RETRIBUTION and ordered his boys to take out Hurt Business. That episode of RAW ended with Ali and RETRIBUTION standing tall in the middle of the ring.

Truth awaits no one but me. pic.twitter.com/uw4Apxcb46 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

Ali was supposed to be on RAW last night to explain his actions. However, the segment never ended up airing and Ali commented about it on his Twitter. RETRIBUTION were drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft.