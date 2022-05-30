T-Bar seemingly teases in-ring return with cryptic tweet

WWE Superstar T-Bar has taken to social media with a cryptic message about his potential return to television.

Formally known as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT, the star has been with Vince McMahon's company since 2017. After gaining popularity due to his series of matches against the likes of Keith Lee and the Undisputed Era, he was called to the main roster.

He was renamed T-Bar and was a part of Mustafa Ali's Retribution stable, alongside fellow NXT talents Mia Yim, Shane Throne, and Dio Maddin. Since the group's disbandment, Dijakovic has done very little on WWE TV.

However, the former Retribution member recently took to social media to post a cryptic message. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of him without the mask, with a short caption.

"It’s time," T-Bar wrote.

Has T-Bar ever won a championship in WWE?

Despite his impressive size and athleticism, the Croatian superstar is yet to win a championship in WWE.

However, he has challenged for the North American Championship several times while working on WWE NXT. Though Dijakovic was consistently impressive in these matches, he always came up short.

He has not been given the same push on the company's main roster, but his recent tweet may hint at better things for him in the near future.

It will be interesting to learn what the former Dominik Dijakovic's post means and if he returns to TV under yet another new gimmick. You can read more about him by clicking here.

