T-BAR warns those who disrespect Brodie Lee's family

T-BAR has sent a warning to all those in the wrestling community looking to share their conspiracy theories about Brodie Lee's death, which may disrespect his family. T-BAR also suggested what can be done with such theories.

T-BAR of RETRIBUTION shared these thoughts via Twitter. This tweet came following questions that were being asked about the sudden death of Brodie Lee, who sadly passed away last week. There have been many figures in the wrestling community who have been demanding an explanation for the cause of death.

If you are a wrestling personality and you decide you have a hot take that disrespects the Huber family, do me a favor. Take your conspiracy theory, and go F yourself with it. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 3, 2021

There have been many fans who share T-BAR's views. Brodie Lee or Jon Huber's family should not be forced to go through such an ordeal. T-BAR makes that extremely clear in his post and even tells those who wish to disrespect the family what they can do with such hot takes.

"If you are a wrestling personality and you decide you have a hot take that disrespects the Huber family, do me a favor. Take your conspiracy theory, and go F yourself with it."

T-BAR is referring to those who believe Brodie Lee died of COVID-19

T-BAR refers to theories that have arisen, suggesting that Brodie Lee passed away due to COVID-19. Brodie Lee's family has already confirmed that the cause of death was Non-COVID-19-related lung disease.

However, theories of it being because of COVID-19 still crop up. Lee's wife Amanda has already addressed those statements in a post on Instagram, which was later retweeted by Cash Wheeler.

The looming threat that is COVID-19 worries us, especially those who perform in the ring and are exposed daily. However, it has been made clear that Brodie Lee did not have the virus and passed away due to another lung-related disease. Yet, some continue to desecrate and bother the family with these so-called conspiracies.

T-BAR has sent the right message when he asks people to keep such ideas to themselves. Hopefully, the message has been received, and we can allow Brodie Lee's family to mourn the loss of their loved one peacefully.