Tag team finally returns to the WWE ring after 74 days with a whole new look; from a legendary wrestling family

WWE Superstars who step away from the ring can take a while to find their place before they become the top stars they can be. There was a lot of discord between the two young stars who have come from one of wrestling's most legendary families, but now it appears that all those differences have been set aside. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo finally returned to the ring and are on the same page.

Garza and Carrillo have not wrestled a single match together since the July 18, 2023, episode of NXT, when their loss saw them fall apart. Since then, there have been several promos airing about them going through a change and taking inspiration from their late grandfather to form the team they need to be.

They put aside all their "gimmicks" in favor of their family wrestling legacy.

Tonight at NXT No Mercy, they competed against three other teams for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. Although they were unable to get the win, they still impressed and were left standing after the match, intentions clear.

The team is not done with the tag team titles yet, and the current WWE stars holding the titles, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, need to keep looking over their shoulders.