Tag Team match announced for WWE SmackDown

WWE just announced an exciting tag team match for tonight's episode of SmackDown, to be held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pretty Deadly made their main roster in-ring debut on the May 19th episode of SmackDown against The Brawling Brutes. With some help from Austin Theory, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were able to defeat Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Prince and Wilson also got the better of Sheamus and Holland in a Gauntlet Match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Brawling Brutes did most of the work, with Pretty Deadly taking advantage in the end.

However, they failed to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the titles in the Money in the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown. After a month of waiting, Sheamus and Holland are finally getting another shot at Pretty Deadly on tonight's SmackDown.

A win for The Brawling Brutes could help them get in position for a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. It's the same thing for Pretty Deadly, who have the chance to solidify themselves as one of the top tag teams on SmackDown, two months into their main roster call-up.

Who do you think will win on tonight's SmackDown between Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.