Tag team match may be added to Elimination Chamber - Report

The card for this weekend's Elimination Chamber is quite small currently. So far, only four matches have been announced for the event. There was only one women's match on the card, but this has now been canceled. Asuka was set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans, but this is now off the cards due to Evans announcing her pregnancy.

According to Fightful Select, a women's WWE Tag Team Championship match could potentially be added to the card. According to the report, Naomi and Lana may challenge current champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. This is still quite uncertain, as women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez have earned a shot at the championships.

As Asuka is now without an opponent for the only previously scheduled women's division match, adding the women's tag match may be a way to keep women on the card at Elimination Chamber. So far, nothing is known on whether Asuka will be competing at the pay-per-view.

As well as this, a Triple Threat Match between current champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Keith Lee is scheduled to take place at Elimination Chamber, with the three competing for the WWE United States Championship. However, there have been reports that this may change as Keith Lee is said to be injured.

Two Elimination Chamber matches are currently scheduled for the pay-per-view this weekend

This weekend, fans will see an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, where current titleholder Drew McIntyre will try his best to fend off Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Sheamus to retain.

Another Elimination Chamber match is on the card, where Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro and Kevin Owens will fight it out for a chance to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship later on the same night.