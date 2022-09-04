Tag team reunites after two decades to beat The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle 

Rey Mysterio and Edge reunited as a tag team after almost 20 years to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions defeated The Judgment Day in front of a lively crowd inside the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The Judgment Day had Rhea Ripley outside the ring who caused distractions throughout the match. However, Edge and Rey Mysterio had the latter's son Dominik to even out the odds.

It was mostly due to Dominik's part that the WWE Hall of Famer and the Master of the 619 were able to pick up the win after he tripped Balor. Rey then caught The Prince with a 619 and Edge finished him off with the Spear. After the match, Dominik turned on his father and The Rated-R Superstar in a shocking turn of events.

The Judgment Day was founded by Edge along with Damian Priest and he later added Ripley and Balor to their ranks. However, The Judgment Day shocked the WWE Universe after they ousted Edge from the faction by turning on him.

For weeks, the villainous faction has been tormenting the Mysterios and Edge on WWE RAW and tonight at Clash at the Castle things came to a head.

It looks like Edge and Rey Mysterio may have put The Judgment Day behind them with the momentous win. Or have they?

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the match between Edge & Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell