Vince McMahon had a long list of superstars who he was interested in pushing, but it ultimately never panned out. However, by the last decade of his tenure, he was criticized for creative short-sightedness.

Two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion EC3 revealed his frustration over how Vince McMahon handled Otis' push.

Otis is the former RAW Tag Team Champion and the 2020 winner of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. While most of the 2020 saw him get a huge push, it was abruptly cut, and he hasn't reached such heights since. It was a bit surprising, given that McMahon had been a big fan of the 300-pound star up to that point.

Speaking to Vince Russo and Dr Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 praised Otis' character and slammed former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for taking away what made the former MITB winner popular:

"Otis is like a little brother who you probably have to mentally defend at all times, but nobody can physically stand up to him. Big heart, big soul. I expected big things, but they [WWE] tried to take that away from him. What got him over was him being himself - a goofy, lovable murderer. I know he's doing the thing with [Chad] Gable and he doesn't have the beard anymore, but classic Vince [McMahon]. 'What makes this guy special and unique? What makes him get over? Take it all away. Why? Because I'm insane and I'm old and I need to go away.'" [From 2:20 to 3:01]

Vince McMahon sent Otis back to the WWE Performance center for safety training in 2020

Not long after Otis lost his Money in the Bank briefcase and his singles push, he was reportedly sent back to the WWE Performance center for safety training by Vince McMahon.

It apparently had nothing to do with the heat on him but simply to tie up loose ends to become a safer wrestler. The report from Fightful Select noted that Otis was a well-liked figure backstage. Some of the wrestlers in that list included Keith Lee, Omos, Dio Maddin/MACE, and Dabba Kato/Commander Azeez.

Otis has been with Alpha Academy for a while now, and it doesn't look like a singles push is coming anytime soon.

