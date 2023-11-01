"Take it back!" - Legendary 20-time WWE champion vows to end Gunther's record-breaking streak

Gunther has been marching ahead as arguably the greatest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. However, a 20-time champion is looking to win back the title and prove he is the greatest of all time.

The Ring General has extended his reign by defeating top men, including Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Sheamus. He has faced many former world champions, but he’s yet to face The Miz.

The two men recently had a face-off on RAW in which The Miz made his claim to challenge Gunther for the title. The A-Lister took some physical shots at Gunther before Imperium helped the champion level him.

Following Monday night’s episode, The Miz was asked about his face-off against Gunther. The A-Lister made it clear that he will take back the Intercontinental Championship. Check out what he said below:

"Yeah, I think there is only one thing I can say about the Intercontinental Championship - it is what the 10,000 people were chanting. There is only one thing left to do, and that is take it back!"

WWE hasn’t booked Gunther in a match for Crown Jewel. The Intercontinental Champion has defended his title at some big shows and RAW episodes but hasn’t been showcased on premium live events as much as many other champions.

Gunther's possible next opponent hasn't done anything of note over the past three years, according to a WWE veteran

The Miz had an iconic rivalry against Bray Wyatt in 2020. The feud made waves as it was one of the top stories in WWE at the time.

Vince Russo believes that The A-Lister hasn’t done anything of note since the rivalry. He has been part of weak storylines where he usually takes losses to put other stars over.

Here is what Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"I've said this for the last year at least. Until they do something drastic with this character, this character has run its course, bro. It has been the same thing. The last time there was anything different, bro, was when he did that little thing with Bray Wyatt, and Bray was in his kid's room. That was the last thing. Bro, that was three years ago. It's the same repetition over and over. So, whether he is a babyface or a heel, who cares?"

The rivalry could help elevate the 20-time WWE champion’s career and give him a character that could help him get back to the top.

