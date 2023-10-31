Former WWE Champion hasn't done anything different since his feud with Bray Wyatt three years ago, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that The Miz's character has run its course as The A-Lister has seemingly not done anything different since his feud with Bray Wyatt.

It was recently reported that Triple H and Co. are considering a face turn for the former WWE Champion. The same was hinted at on last night's RAW as Miz was involved in a war of words with Gunther, where the latter mocked him for his in-ring skills.

Vince Russo made it clear that he found it hard to invest in The Miz's character, as the latter had not done anything unique since his widely praised feud with Bray Wyatt in 2020.

"I've said this for the last year at least. Until they do something drastic with this character, this character has run its course, bro. It has been the same thing. The last time there was anything different, bro, was when he did that little thing with Bray Wyatt, and Bray was in his kid's room. That was the last thing. Bro, that was three years ago. It's the same repetition over and over. So, whether he is a babyface or a heel, who cares?" [11:08 - 11:44]

The Miz lost to Bray Wyatt a couple of times during their feud in WWE

Bray Wyatt was involved in a short feud with The Miz in 2020. The duo squared off on a couple of occasions, with the late star coming out on top both times. The rivalry also saw The Eater of Worlds wrestle as 'Funhouse Bray' for the first time.

The Miz has not done anything notable in the last few years other than his programs with Edge and LA Knight. He looks set to collide with Gunther based on what happened on RAW this week. The former WWE Champion will face Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet next week in a Fatal-Four Way match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

