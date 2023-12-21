 "Take my money!" - Gunther calling out a WWE legend for a never-seen-before match at WrestleMania 40 gets Bully Ray's approval

Gunther has established himself as a major player in WWE who will have a high-profile spot on the WrestleMania 40 card. The Imperium leader recently sent out a challenge to Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania, and Bully Ray and his fellow Busted Open panelists were all in for the clash.

The match between Gunther and Lesnar has been in the making since the Royal Rumble 2023 match, in which they came face-to-face in one of the best spots of the evening.

Fans aren't the only ones waiting to see the match, as Gunther revealed during an interview with Busted Open Radio that he wants the first-ever WWE showdown. Bully Ray reacted to Gunther's statement and said he would give all his money to see the reigning Intercontinental Champion take on Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray also shared his thoughts on Gunther and Brock Lesnar on the Busted Open's special Holiday show, claiming he would love to listen to how the WWE stars would discuss their potential match. He praised the wrestling psychology of both performers and was fascinated to see how they would work with each other:

"I wish I could be a fly on the wall to listen to Brock and Gunther in the same room because I love Brock's psychology because it's very unorthodox. But so is Gunther's." [00:01 - 00:13]

Expand Tweet

Tommy Dreamer on what he wants to see Gunther tell Brock Lesnar if they have a WWE match

Pro wrestling is a blend of different styles, with a handful of wrestlers specializing in delivering suplexes with great effect.

Brock Lesnar also belongs to the same category of wrestlers who have made a name for themselves due to their visibly rough in-ring approach, tossing their helpless opponents around the ring.

Tommy Dreamer recalled how talents who faced Taz and the Steiner brothers in the past were always told to tuck their chins in. It's a cardinal rule in wrestling to tuck one's chin in during moves to avoid neck injuries.

Dreamer said he would love to see Gunther or a similarly dominant wrestler give Brock Lesnar a taste of his own medicine and tell the Beast Incarnate to tuck his chin.

The ECW Original stated the following:

"There's also a saying in wrestling, you know, they say when you wrestle the Steiners, or you wrestle Taz, tuck your chin, and I'd love for someone to go up to Brock and say, 'Yo, tuck your chin.'" [From 00:14 onwards]

Mark Henry seemingly lost it when he learned about a possible Gunther vs. Lesnar clash at WrestleMania, and his live reaction went viral. You can watch the footage right here.