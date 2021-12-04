"Take that out!" - Vince McMahon told Kurt Angle to remove a big thing from his Hall of Fame speech

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and it has now been revealed that Vince McMahon told the superstar not to thank him in his Hall of Fame speech.

Long-running rumors suggested that Vince McMahon hated being acknowledged in Hall of Fame speeches, and Angle confirmed the speculation during the latest episode of his podcast.

Here's how he recalled details of the incident:

"Yes, and I had; I want to thank Vince McMahon for everything he did for me. And he said, 'Kurt, take that out!' (Laughs). He said, 'I don't want anybody thanking me. I do not want to thank you. I don't want you to even thank the company. I want you to thank the fans and whoever else you want to, but do not thank the company or me; leave my name out of it.' That's how Vince is. He never wants the credit for anything," revealed Angle.

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool Oh it's true. It's DAMN TRUE! Kurt Angle just gave one of the best Hall of Fame speeches of all time. Oh it's true. It's DAMN TRUE! Kurt Angle just gave one of the best Hall of Fame speeches of all time. https://t.co/nU8B2FQtut

Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame induction and final WWE run

Kurt Angle was brought back to WWE after more than a decade in 2017 for a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction.

Thankfully, the company had bigger plans for the former world champion as he was booked for a reasonably successful spell as RAW's General Manager.

Kurt Angle wrestled in several high-profile matches during his most recent stint with WWE. He eventually decided to retire from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35, losing to Baron Corbin in a bout that he initially didn't want.

After wrapping up his wrestling career, Angle transitioned to being a backstage producer but was, unfortunately, one of the many employees released by WWE in April 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Kartik Arry