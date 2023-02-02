"Take your time" - WWE veteran has special advice for Triple H regarding SmackDown Superstar (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell advised Triple H to take it slow with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther before pushing him into the main event scene.

It's no secret that since The Game assumed the role of Chief Content Officer of WWE, Gunther has thrived on SmackDown. Not only does he come across as unbeatable, but unlike many other big men, he's tremendous inside the ring. Gunther's performance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he lasted for a record-setting 71 minutes, convinced fans about his bright future in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the Imperium leader needs to be pushed to the next level. However, Mantell advised Triple H to take a slow-burn approach to elevate him into the main event picture.

"There's no doubt about it. He's got to be pushed to the next level. He's already there. I don't know, maybe Triple H is watching this show. Maybe he's watching and taking suggestions from us. Take your time. Take your time and patience. Gunther, at this point, is not constricted by time constraints. He's already over, he proved that at Clash at the Castle with Sheamus. What a great match that was, what a banger. As they call it now," said Dutch Mantell. (15:51 - 16:25)

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes wants a one-on-one match with Gunther

The American Nightmare and Gunther were the final two competitors left in the Men's Royal Rumble last Saturday. The duo had a mini-match in itself in the closing minutes of the Rumble, which Cody Rhodes eventually won.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Rhodes stated that he would love to get into the ring with the Intercontinental Champion anywhere in the world, including Europe.

"If you're ever going to ask me about who or people I'd like to get in there and mix it up with, and this is a more crazy thought (...) At one point there's another match with Gunther and I, and I'd love to do that anywhere in the world, including in Europe," said Cody Rhodes.

With WrestleMania 39 inching closer, it'll be interesting to see what the global juggernaut has in store for the Imperium leader.

