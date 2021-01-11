"Taker and I are requesting for you to ref our match" - Edge asked WWE legend to officiate his WrestleMania 24 match

Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently discussed the difference between Vince McMahon's interactions with referees and members of the roster.

Jimmy Korderas is one of the most recognizable referees in pro wrestling history. Korderas first joined WWE in 1987 and had a 22-year career with the promotion, leaving in 2009.

Speaking to WrestlingINC, Jimmy Korderas opened up about the difference between how Vince McMahon interacts with referees and wrestlers. Korderas said Vince was less hands-on with the referees in comparison to the Superstars. Korderas said that he mostly left the road agents to deal with the referees:

"He’s not as hands on with refs as he is with wrestlers. At the same time, when he sees something that he really likes, he will acknowledge it. If he thinks there’s something we can correct, he’ll point out that as well. Generally, he leaves the referees to the agents because there’s this persona that surrounds Vince that maybe all the refs are too intimidated by him."

Jimmy Korderas on Edge asking him to ref his WWE WrestleMania 24 match

During the interview with WrestlingINC, Jimmy Korderas also revealed Edge asked him to officiate his WWE WrestleMania 24 match against The Undertaker:

"Edge comes up to me and says, ‘you got a minute? Taker and I are requesting for you to ref our match at Mania 24.' I figured they had the stroke to get it done. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. And as the weeks go on, you go, ‘oh boy, I better not screw this up.’ The pressure is on now." H/T: WrestlingINC

Edge defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 24. The Undertaker won the match after forcing Edge to tap out to Hell's Gate. The win took Undertaker's WrestleMania streak to 16-0.