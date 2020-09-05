Talent response to third party ban “hostile”, WWE reasoning revealed (Exclusive)

As first reported by WrestlingInc, the WWE has issued an edict calling for a ban on WWE talent engaging wih outside third parties. Vince McMahon is said to have threatened sanctions for continued use of a person’s individual likeness, claiming that the WWE in some cases owns the real names of their talent for commercial reasons and indeed their personal likeness.

This was first discussed with talent in a phone call on Wednesday, with an official letter being sent on Thursday that instructed WWE talent to cease and desist use of third parties. Sources indicate that the WWE want their talent available for media appearances and for use on the WWE’s own streaming services during scheduled working times. This could potentially clash with schedules on Twitch and the filming of Cameo videos, for example. There is also concern about platform sharing with non-WWE Superstars and brand endorsement deals.

Just to share a personal opinion:



There is one person I've said for a long time that the #wwe can not afford to piss off.



Him leaving, considering his backstage influence, would bring the company to its knees.



That man is Xavier Woods. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 4, 2020

Information from backstage makes it clear that the response from WWE talent to this instruction is “hostile”. WWE is believed to be very close to open warfare with one top star but many others are apparently unwilling to co-operate and would rather refuse this edict. For their part, word from the WWE is that they expect that once the 30 days are up, all will have complied as has happened with previous edicts.

WWE talent are unsure whether their outside ventures are safe

While many fans point to the massive success of Up Up Down Down, the YouTube gaming channel helmed by Xavier Woods, I am told that a number of people who have appeared on that product consider this “a slap in the face” from management. While Up Up Down Down intentionally avoid using their wrestling names - Xavier Woods uses the name Austin Creed instead - the WWE have made it clear that use of their likeness would also be a breach of this new policy.

There is apparently a particular ire for “The Sweetz”, a Twitch gaming channel featuring the WWE’s Tyler Breeze and Baron Corbin and AEW’s Shawn Spears. I am told that WWE management are particularly unhappy about the use of this channel. The WWE have also been conducting internal investigations for a number of months as to which of their talent are leaking information to the media and this is a route that they have apparently been chasing.

I've reached out for more information about the rumoured #WWE edict for superstars to cease working with third parties.



I'll write up what I learn tomorrow but thus far the key quote is "close to being openly at war with a top star." — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 4, 2020

Additionally, with the WWE current preparing and arranging virtual meet and greets, the WWE’s intention is to capitalize on the success of streaming services by becoming more involved in them entirely under their own jurisdiction. I am told that a WWE Twitch channel or a WWE Cameo account, where you would request the talent you would like to speak to, are currently under consideration. This however would remove a direct line of income to the talent, who would instead get a limited cut of the action as it were.

In conversation with WWE wrestlers directly affected, I experienced a range of reactions. While some plan to make cosmetic changes to their channels, such as name and brand changes, others find this particularly insulting. Vague phrasing and a lack of available clarification mean that many people do not know if they will be affected.

Expect to see some Twitch channels, some Cameo accounts and some YouTube channels quietly vanish from existence in the coming weeks.