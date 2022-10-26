Had the WWE legends still been alive, Tales from the Territories creator Evan Husney would have loved to see Roddy Piper and Bobby Heenan on the show.

Tales from the Territories is a brand new show from VICE created by the same team that made Dark Side of the Ring. While the first show was a look at some of pro wrestling's more unfortunate and infamous moments, Tales from the Territories follows a different format. A whole bunch of pro wrestling legends sit around a table talking about their glory days long before the monopoly of WWE existed.

Evan Husney would have loved to see WWE legends Roddy Piper and Bobby Heenan on the show. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated the following when asked for a wishlist of guests for Season 2:

"There's a lot of folks, I know it's not exactly answering your question, but there's a lot of folks that have passed on who would have been amazing for the show. That the show is tailor made for. I always think about like Bobby Heenan and I always think about Roddy Piper. I think about if Roddy Piper was still alive, and how amazing it would have been to have him on a show like this." [15: 54 - 16:16]

Catch the entire conversation with Husney right below:

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz spoke about Ronda Rousey paying tribute to Roddy Piper in another exclusive interview

Speaking of Piper, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has often said what a massive fan he is of the legend. So naturally, we asked him what he thought of Ronda Rousey paying tribute to Piper.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gewirtz stated that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is like him when it comes to idolizing the legend.

"I know Ronda is like me,” Gewirtz said. “This is probably the only main similarity that we have because I have never broken anybody’s arm and probably couldn’t if I wanted to. It would be accidental if I did. But we both idolized Roddy Piper, as millions of people did, so I like what she’s doing as far as the color scheme and the logo and the outfit and all that.”

While the legend may be gone, his legacy lives on through Ronda Rousey.

Which modern star is the new Roddy Piper, in your opinion? Let us know in the comments.

Please embed the video and backlink this article if you carry it in your publication.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes