Talking Smack to return to the WWE Network this weekend

After several reports that Talking Smack could return soon, WWE confirmed that the SmackDown post-show will indeed return to the WWE Network this weekend.

"Beginning tomorrow morning, WWE Talking Smack will be back in the lives of the WWE Universe and available to stream anytime on the Free Version of WWE Network. Join hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods as they welcome your favorite Superstars and react to what promises to be an exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown as it makes its debut inside the WWE ThunderDome just two days before SummerSlam."

However, one person will not be involved with Talking Smack on the WWE Network. That is former host Renee Young. Earlier this week, PWInsider reported that Renee Young is set to leave WWE after she gave the promotion notice last week.

It has since been reported that Renee Young's final WWE appearance will be Sunday at SummerSlam. Therefore. WWE has announced that SmackDown interviewer. Kayla Braxton, and SmackDown Superstar, Xavier Woods, will host the revived version of Talking Smack on the WWE Network instead.

Talking Smack on the WWE Network

Talking Smack first aired on the WWE Network in August of 2016. As part of the brand extension, SmackDown moved to Tuesday nights, broadcasting live on the USA Network.

Talking Smack was seen as an add on to SmackDown Live's episodes on the USA Network. Similarly to a traditional post-show, Talking Smack would focus on interviews with WWE SmackDown Superstars, as well as discuss and recap storylines and segments that had just taken place during the night's episode of SmackDown Live.

WWE announcer, Renee Young, and the SmackDown General Manager, Daniel Bryan hosted the show. Although, the SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon would also occasionally host Talking Smack with Young.

Talking Smack was widely popular with members of the WWE Universe. The show allowed WWE Superstars to cut relaxed promos and show elements of their personality that fans didn't normally see during the broadcasts of SmackDown Live.

Arguably the most talked-about moment during Talking Smack featured a heated argument between the SmackDown General Manager, Daniel Bryan, and the Intercontinental Champion, The Miz.

After Daniel Bryan called The Miz along with his wife, Maryse, a coward for not defending his Intercontinental Championship, The Miz launched into a vicious verbal assault on Bryan.

The Miz suggested that Daniel Bryan was the coward for retiring due to his history of concussions and medical disqualification. The controversial promo even caused Daniel Bryan to walk off the set of Talking Smack all together.

Are you excited to see Talking Smack return? What are your thoughts on Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods as hosts?