Tama Tonga forced to stop Jacob Fatu after brutal attack on WWE star; Bloodline member fails miserably

WWE Superstar Tama Tonga was recently forced to stop his Bloodline teammate, Jacob Fatu, during the latter's brutal attack on Braun Strowman. Fatu faced Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman have been in a heated feud since the latter came out to help LA Knight while he was outnumbered against The Bloodline. It was later announced that The Samoan Werewolf would face The Monster of All Monsters at the latest edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Both stars started the match on a high note, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The bout ultimately ended in a DQ after Jacob Fatu threw the referee out of the ring. In a post-match assault, Braun Strowman was busted open by his opponent.

Fatu didn't stop there, which forced several backstage WWE officials, including Nick Aldis, to come out and try to prevent The Bloodline member from causing more chaos. After the officials' failed attempts, Tama Tonga showed up, and it seemed like he was trying to convince his teammate to stop the vicious attack but failed miserably.

On commentary, Michael Cole also highlighted that Tonga was trying to calm Fatu down.

It remains to be seen how Braun Strowman will react to this beating once he fully recovers.

