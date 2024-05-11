Tama Tonga reacts after his first singles match in WWE

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins in his first singles match in WWE. He reacted to his win by posting a video of his entrance on social media.

Tonga is a former New Japan Pro Wrestling star. While he primarily competed in a tag team with his brother Tanga Loa, the 41-year-old has also competed as a singles wrestler and is a four-time NJPW Never Openweight Champion.

On SmackDown, Tonga proceeded to the semi-final round of the King of the Ring Tournament with his victory over Dawkins. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of his entrance from SmackDown.

You can check out Tonga's Instagram post below:

Matt Morgan pointed out an issue with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's WWE debut

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan discussed an issue with the WWE debuts of Tama Tonga and his brother Tanga Loa. Tonga first appeared on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Loa debuted at Backlash France during The Bloodline's tag team Street Fight against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed WWE should've debuted Jacob Fatu before Tonga and Loa. He said that Fatu was undoubtedly the biggest star among the three, and it made little sense for the company to delay his debut till after that of the brothers.

"I'm telling you, I think they messed up by not having him be the first... I was so excited, don't get me wrong, I was super excited to see Tama Tonga make his debut. Long, long time coming, right? I still would have used that spot for Jacob Fatu, though, just because he's the more menacing. Even though Tama Tonga's shredded, he looks great, I'm sorry, Jacob Fatu just looks like a flat-out killer, right? He just does. He looks, he's a great heavy, a great bodyguard heavy heater type of role who can actually cut promos, can wrestle great matches, just do it all. He's a star. I just, I don't know, I just thought they should have introduced him first and then Tama Tonga and then Tanga Loa," said Morgan.

Post WWE WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline seems to have undergone major changes amid the absence of faction leader, Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa stated in the latest edition of the blue brand that by the orders of The Tribal Chief, he was temporarily in charge of the faction.

