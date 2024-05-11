Wrestling veteran calls out WWE for "messing up" The Bloodline angle with major creative decision

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE messed up by having Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa debut before Jacob Fatu. He claims the 32-year-old star is "more menacing" than the two brothers.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Tama Tonga made his WWE debut, joining The Bloodline seemingly under Solo Sikoa's leadership. His brother, Tanga Loa, later joined the faction at Backlash when he surprisingly appeared to help The Enforcer and his MFT beat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a brutal Street Fight.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has yet to debut despite reports claiming he had signed with the Stamford-based company. On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan slammed WWE for having the brothers debut before Fatu. The TNA legend claimed the company messed up with that decision as Haku's son was clearly the bigger star.

"I'm telling you, I think they messed up by not having him be the first... I was so excited, don't get me wrong, I was super excited to see Tama Tonga make his debut. Long, long time coming, right? I still would have used that spot for Jacob Fatu, though, just because he's the more menacing. Even though Tama Tonga's shredded, he looks great, I'm sorry, Jacob Fatu just looks like a flat-out killer, right? He just does. He looks, he's a great heavy, a great bodyguard heavy heater type of role who can actually cut promos, can wrestle great matches, just do it all. He's a star. I just, I don't know, I just thought they should have introduced him first and then Tama Tonga and then Tanga Loa," he said. [19:57 - 20:44]

Matt Morgan thinks WWE made another mistake by making Solo Sikoa the leader of the group

On the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan pointed out what he believes is another mistake WWE creative made with The Bloodline storyline in Roman Reigns' absence.

The wrestling veteran claimed Solo Sikoa was not ready to become the leader of the faction yet and should concentrate on honing his skills first.

"I'll be honest, anybody would kill for the spot Solo Sikoa is in right now, me included, right? If I were still wrestling. But you also don't wanna be put in spots that you're not ready for. With respect, he's not ready to be the leader of that group. He's just not. It's nothing against him. It's nothing he's doing wrong. It's not his deal. He can wrestle anybody. But the promo component of it and being believable as a leader—he just doesn't look like it," he said.

While many expect a civil war to erupt within The Bloodline upon Roman Reigns' comeback, Morgan claimed Jacob Fatu could align with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It would be interesting to see if that suggestion would come true.

