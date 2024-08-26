Tama Tonga reacts after The Bloodline rejects top WWE stars

Tama Tonga reacted to The Bloodline's rejection of two top WWE SmackDown Superstars. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller thought they could get along with The Bloodline, but they were wrong.

In a recent live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tama, and Tonga Loa defended the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat match against A-Town Down Under and the Street Profits. During the match, Theory and Waller tried to point to the sky like they were members of The Bloodline but were quickly rejected by the Tongans.

The Right Hand Man shared his reaction to what happened in Rotterdam on his Instagram stories. He wrote:

"DENIED."

Tama Tonga shared this on his Instagram story. (Photo: Screengrab from Tama's IG story)

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships last Friday on SmackDown against the Street Profits. Jacob Fatu relinquished his rights to one-half of the titles and gave it to Loa.

Most of the blue brand's roster is already in Europe as part of the company's Road to Bash in Berlin house shows leading up to the first-ever premium live event in Germany.

Why did Tama Tonga leave NJPW?

Tama Tonga spent most of his career at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and was one of the original members of the Bullet Club. His last match with the company was on February 24 at The New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2. He teamed up with Tonga Loa in a losing effort against El Phantasmo and Hikuleo.

But why did Tama leave Japan to join WWE two months later? It was all about being close to his family and being stateside gives him that luxury.

"I came here for the G1 for one month and I went home and my kids grew up too fast. I missed their birthdays, I miss so many things and as I’m getting older, I don’t wanna miss my kids growing up. I love Japan, but I love my wife and my kids and I wanna be there. I wanna be a part of their life growing up," Tama said on 'Midnight Wrestle & Kingdom.' [H/T POST Wrestling]

Tama has only been in WWE for about four months but he's already won a championship. It's even more special since he's a champion alongside his brother Tonga Loa.

