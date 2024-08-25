WWE duo attempts to join The Bloodline; are brutally denied

The Bloodline brutally rejected a WWE duo's attempt to join the faction at a recent event. The faction is currently involved in a rivalry with Roman Reigns following his return at SummerSlam.

Solo Sikoa named himself the new Tribal Chief during Roman Reigns' hiatus and made several changes to the faction on SmackDown. He kicked out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman and welcomed Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the group.

At a WWE Live Event today in Rotterdam, Netherlands, A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) attempted to pose with the faction. However, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa denied A-Town Down Under and then attacked the former champions, as seen in the video below.

The Bloodline successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits this past Friday night on SmackDown. Ahead of the match, Solo Sikoa named Jacob Fatu as his Enforcer in the faction and claimed he would be coming after Cody Rhodes once again following Bash in Berlin. The American Nightmare is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Premium Live Event on August 31.

Former WWE manager reacts to The Bloodline's victory on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's victory over The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell stated that the dominant victory by the faction this past Friday night was a good thing. He added that the new version of The Bloodline needed to be put over so the audience would view the group as a legitimate threat.

"I think if they had done anything else, that's doing a disservice to the Samoan kids. You're gonna put them over, put'em over, and they did. And then just to make sure they got over, they sent DIY in there... got their a*ses handed to them, so, when people leave, they say, ‘Those Samoans are for real.’ [...] They beat these guys 1-2-3 and then somebody else comes in and they beat them too.. Of course, they are opposite Roman Reigns and Solo is leading them, so they don’t have much choice but to get over." [From 46:27 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns cost Solo Sikoa his chance at becoming champion earlier this month at SummerSlam. The faction responded by brutally attacking The Head of the Table following Jacob Fatu's return on the August 16 edition of WWE SmackDown.

