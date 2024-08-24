The Bloodline destroying multiple top WWE stars on SmackDown was a good idea, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's booking on SmackDown. The veteran noted that the heel faction destroying multiple top names was a step in the right direction.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on SmackDown last night. While Angelo Dawkins and Moztez Ford put on a good fight, the numbers advantage of the Bloodline came into play. Solo Sikoa distracted the referee while Jacob Fatu assisted the champs in retaining the title.

The heel faction continued to beat down Street Profits after the match which led to DIY coming out to make the save. However, Solo Sikoa and Co. proved to be too much for even the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the Bloodline's booking, noting that they had to look strong as they currently feuding with Roman Reigns.

"I think if they had done anything else, that's doing a disservice to the Samoan kids. You're gonna put them over, put'em over, and they did. And then just to make sure they got over, they sent DIY in there... got their a*ses handed to them, so, when people leave, they say, ‘Those Samoans are for real.’ [...] They beat these guys 1-2-3 and then somebody else comes in and they beat them too.. Of course, they are opposite Roman Reigns and Solo is leading them, so they don’t have much choice but to get over." [From 46:27 onwards]

The Bloodline took out Roman Reigns last Friday after an ambush from Jacob Fatu. The Original Tribal Chief was not present on the show this week.

