  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • The Bloodline destroying multiple top WWE stars on SmackDown was a good idea, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Bloodline destroying multiple top WWE stars on SmackDown was a good idea, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 24, 2024 08:23 GMT
The Bloodline was out in full force on SmackDown (Pic from WWE.com)
The Bloodline was out in full force on SmackDown (Picture from WWE.com)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's booking on SmackDown. The veteran noted that the heel faction destroying multiple top names was a step in the right direction.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on SmackDown last night. While Angelo Dawkins and Moztez Ford put on a good fight, the numbers advantage of the Bloodline came into play. Solo Sikoa distracted the referee while Jacob Fatu assisted the champs in retaining the title.

The heel faction continued to beat down Street Profits after the match which led to DIY coming out to make the save. However, Solo Sikoa and Co. proved to be too much for even the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the Bloodline's booking, noting that they had to look strong as they currently feuding with Roman Reigns.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I think if they had done anything else, that's doing a disservice to the Samoan kids. You're gonna put them over, put'em over, and they did. And then just to make sure they got over, they sent DIY in there... got their a*ses handed to them, so, when people leave, they say, ‘Those Samoans are for real.’ [...] They beat these guys 1-2-3 and then somebody else comes in and they beat them too.. Of course, they are opposite Roman Reigns and Solo is leading them, so they don’t have much choice but to get over." [From 46:27 onwards]
youtube-cover

The Bloodline took out Roman Reigns last Friday after an ambush from Jacob Fatu. The Original Tribal Chief was not present on the show this week.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी