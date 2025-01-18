  • home icon
  Tama Tonga reacts to Triple H's message to Jacob Fatu

Tama Tonga reacts to Triple H's message to Jacob Fatu

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 18, 2025 12:43 GMT
Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga (left), Triple H (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tama Tonga has reacted to Triple H sending a message to Jacob Fatu. On social media, The Game shared a behind-the-scenes look at Fatu's entrance.

Fatu and Tonga teamed up on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown against Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes. The duo has been running roughshod on the roster after Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat.

On X (fka Twitter), Tama reacted to Triple H sending a message to Fatu while sharing glimpses of his entrance.

Check out Tonga's reaction below:

Matthew Rehwoldt believes Jacob Fatu is set to break out from The Bloodline

Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, believes Jacob Fatu is starting to shine as a solo act, as he is breaking away from The Bloodline.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Rehwoldt noted the difference in Fatu's appearance. He believes The Samoan Werewolf hasn't been acting as the Bloodline's enforcer. He said:

"You see him starting to wear his clothes like little things like that. He's not wearing his Bloodline costume. He had his cut-out shirt; his streetwear in those early sections when they were beating people down like LA Knight and stuff. It was a little more of him coming into it instead of playing the role of The Bloodline's enforcer. Now, you're going to be you."

On SmackDown, Jacob Fatu delivered a chilling promo after Solo Sikoa walked out and refused to break his silence. Moments later, Fatu and Tama Tonga were ambushed by LA Knight before the two got the better of The Megastar. Braun Strowman joined the action by coming to Knight's aid, as The Bloodline members retreated.

WWE also confirmed a singles match between Fatu and Strowman for Saturday Night's Main Event. This will be The Samoan Werewolf's second-ever singles match in the company. His first was against Jey Uso on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Tama will face Knight on next week's SmackDown.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
