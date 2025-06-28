Tama Tonga sends a cryptic message after his brothers join Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions

Tama Tonga has reacted to Solo Sikoa forming his new Bloodline at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event. At the show, Tama's brothers, Tonga Loa and Hikuleo, joined forces with Sikoa.

Sikoa defeated Fatu to win the WWE United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf won the title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight. He then retained the title at Backlash with help from Sikoa and the debuting JC Mateo.

At Night of Champions, Mateo made his way to the ring midway through Sikoa vs. Fatu, allowing the returning Loa to take advantage of the situation. The debuting Hikuleo then attacked Fatu, as Sikoa pinned him to win the title.

Shortly afterward, Tama took to social media to share a cryptic GIF featuring himself. He is currently sidelined with an injury, but was close to Fatu before his injury.

Check out Tama's post on X:

Over the last few months, Solo Sikoa lost multiple members of his new Bloodline and also lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. However, he now seems to be back in power and once again ready to dominate, this time as the newly crowned United States Champion. The win also marked Sikoa's first singles title victory in the WWE.

