Tama Tonga sends a cryptic one-word message after confronting popular tag team on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga sent a cryptic one-word message after this week's WWE SmackDown. He confronted Fraxiom backstage on the show and also teamed up with JC Mateo to beat the duo of Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura.Tonga recently made his return to WWE television, reuniting with Solo Sikoa and aligning with The MFT. The former Tag Team Champion was the first member Sikoa recruited into his version of The Bloodline. Post-WrestleMania XL, Tonga ambushed Jimmy Uso and became the Right-Hand Man of the new Bloodline.On X, Tonga sent a cryptic one-word message without hinting at much after his actions on this week's WWE SmackDown. The 43-year-old star had his sights on Nathan Frazer and Axiom, hinting at a potential feud between Fraxiom and The MFT.&quot;Shhhhhhhhh,&quot; wrote Tonga.Check out Tonga's post on X:Tama Tonga broke his silence after returning to WWETama Tonga returned to WWE television on the October 10th episode of SmackDown, the go-home episode before Crown Jewel: Perth. The former Tag Team Champion was sporting face paint similar to the one he wore during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tonga took out Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura after the latter answered Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship. After his return, the 43-year-old superstar sent a three-word message on X:&quot;I am Back.&quot;Tonga and the rest of the MFT are feuding with The Wyatt Sicks. The two factions came face-to-face on the same episode of SmackDown where Tonga returned. The Wyatt Sicks currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championships after dethroning The Street Profits to win the titles on the July 11th episode of SmackDown. The titles were once held by the new Bloodline, now known as The MFT. Tonga and Jacob Fatu won the titles on behalf of the faction before Fatu was forced to hand his title over to Tonga Loa.