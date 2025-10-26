  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Tama Tonga sends a cryptic one-word message after confronting popular tag team on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga sends a cryptic one-word message after confronting popular tag team on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 26, 2025 09:46 GMT
Tama Tonga (Image Credits: Tama Tonga on X)
Tama Tonga (Image Credits: Tama Tonga on X)

Tama Tonga sent a cryptic one-word message after this week's WWE SmackDown. He confronted Fraxiom backstage on the show and also teamed up with JC Mateo to beat the duo of Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ad

Tonga recently made his return to WWE television, reuniting with Solo Sikoa and aligning with The MFT. The former Tag Team Champion was the first member Sikoa recruited into his version of The Bloodline. Post-WrestleMania XL, Tonga ambushed Jimmy Uso and became the Right-Hand Man of the new Bloodline.

On X, Tonga sent a cryptic one-word message without hinting at much after his actions on this week's WWE SmackDown. The 43-year-old star had his sights on Nathan Frazer and Axiom, hinting at a potential feud between Fraxiom and The MFT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Shhhhhhhhh," wrote Tonga.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out Tonga's post on X:

Ad

Tama Tonga broke his silence after returning to WWE

Tama Tonga returned to WWE television on the October 10th episode of SmackDown, the go-home episode before Crown Jewel: Perth. The former Tag Team Champion was sporting face paint similar to the one he wore during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tonga took out Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura after the latter answered Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship. After his return, the 43-year-old superstar sent a three-word message on X:

Ad
"I am Back."

Tonga and the rest of the MFT are feuding with The Wyatt Sicks. The two factions came face-to-face on the same episode of SmackDown where Tonga returned. The Wyatt Sicks currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championships after dethroning The Street Profits to win the titles on the July 11th episode of SmackDown. The titles were once held by the new Bloodline, now known as The MFT. Tonga and Jacob Fatu won the titles on behalf of the faction before Fatu was forced to hand his title over to Tonga Loa.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications