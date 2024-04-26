Tama Tonga sends first message on social media after joining The Bloodline, breaks silence after recent actions

On the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline underwent a major change with Tama Tonga joining the faction.

Under the commands of Solo Sikoa, Tonga played a major role in removing Jimmy Uso from the group. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Tonga, and Sikoa viciously attacked Kevin Owens and left him in a bloody mess.

Taking to Instagram, Tonga sent a cryptic one-word message, as he highlighted the nickname that was given to him by Sikoa.

"MFT," Tama Tonga shared.

Check out Tama Tonga's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Dutch Mantell discussed The Bloodline's storyline after the addition of Tama Tonga

Following WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline storyline took another major turn with the addition of Tama Tonga. In the lead-up to The Show of Shows this year, The Rock also joined the group.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell stated that The Bloodline storyline will once again generate interest with the latest changes made to the faction.

"That's why we watch wrestling. Now we gonna see as Paul Harvey used to say, the rest of the story. And over the next six months the rest of the story will play out and it's gonna be enjoyable to watch that. And if you are watching with somebody that is a big wrestling fan, you can say I told ya. I bet we will hear that 9 million times over the next six months. I told ya. I tried to tell ya but no you wouldn't listen. I could see it coming. It's called telegraphing but you can telegraph in a good way. That's what you wanna do," Dutch Mantell said.

Following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns has decided to take time off from WWE television. His return date is yet to be revealed but a large portion of the WWE Universe believes that The Tribal Chief will reunite with The Usos as Jimmy and Jey are not associated with The Bloodline anymore.